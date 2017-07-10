It's getting hot in here! Liam Hemsworth left little to the imagination when he shared three sexy photos of himself on Instagram on Monday, July 10.

The Australian hunk, 27, took full advantage of Instagram's slideshow feature to show off his shirtless body. Wearing just a baseball cap and a pair of colorful, barely there swim trunks, he flexed his bulging biceps, chiseled chest, rock-hard abs and muscular quads for the camera.

"Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts," he captioned the post, which quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of "likes" on the photo-sharing app.

Earlier in the day, Hemsworth posted a sweet black-and-white selfie with his smiling fiancée, Miley Cyrus. "My little angel and I," he gushed in the caption.



My little angel and I. A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:04pm PDT

The couple first met while costarring in the 2010 film The Last Song and got engaged in June 2012. They called off the engagement the following September before quietly rekindling their romance in December 2015.



"People that break up and get back together — I think that's awesome because you know it's true, but also you get time to be yourself, you get time to grow up," the "Malibu" singer, 24, said in a May 12 interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 radio show. "If you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. So, I'm really solid and he gets to be really solid and together, we get to be two really grounded people. It's not a half and a half making a whole."

Still, Cyrus and Hemsworth aren't in a rush to walk down the aisle. In June, the Hannah Montana alum's mother, Tish Cyrus, told Mario Lopez, "She's so happy, and she's always like, 'I don't know why everybody wants us to get married. It's so perfect.'"



