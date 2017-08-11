Who needs a traditional card? Liam Hemsworth took to Instagram to wish his brother Chris a happy 34th birthday with a hilarious post.



"Happy birthday Chrisso!” the Hunger Games star, 27, wrote alongside a photo of his older brother emerging from water with a seemingly Photoshopped rubber duck. "Love u ya massive jerk ;) xox @chrishemsworth #bathtime#rubberducky.”

Miley Cyrus “liked” the pic while Jeremy Renner left a comment to wish his Thor costar a happy birthday. “Bday bubbles for ol Hemi…” Renner, 46, wrote. “Cheers my man!”



The brothers often poke fun at each other’s expense. After Liam posted a photo showing off his ripped body in tiny shorts in July, Chris wasted no time cracking jokes about the pic. “What was that about? You know what that felt like? That felt like a late Friday night, drunken kind of post,” the Avengers star, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on July 11, one day after Liam posted the snap. “And then the following morning he’s like, ‘I didn’t. Did I? Oh no.’ But he can’t delete it now.”

After jokingly asking if the photo was intentionally posted, Chris also added that he wouldn’t post a similar pic: “I don’t think so, no.”

The Ghostbusters actor also opened up about competing against Liam in different ways — but insisted that there is no bad blood between the two. “People try to pair us off like there’s this vicious competitiveness and, ‘Arghhh! You got that part and I didn’t and stuff, which isn’t the case,” he clarified to ET. “Get us at home, playing cricket or football or surfing or something, and yeah, there’s a great rivalry there — a very healthy one.”

