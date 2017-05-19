Liam Payne: Marriage to Cheryl Cole ‘Isn’t Really on the Cards for Me’

Not ready to put a ring on it. Liam Payne revealed during a podcast with The Sun’s Dan Wootton on Thursday, May 18, that he isn't rushing down the aisle with girlfriend Cheryl Cole anytime soon. Listen to what he said in the video above.



The former One Direction hunk, 23, said that although the couple, who have been dating since late 2015, share 1-month-old son Bear, he hasn’t proposed. “I see marriage as more of a religious thing and I’m not really a religious person, so I know it’s not really on the cards for me at the moment,” he said. “So no, not yet, unfortunately.”



Venturelli/WireImage

He said that they’re happily focusing on raising their child. “We have a baby together,” he continued. “Our love for each other can’t be more serious, so it is what it is I guess.”

Payne — who just released his debut solo single “Strip That Down” — went on to say that Cole, 33, is very understanding of his work obligations. "Our relationship is amazing. I put that down to her support more than anything. Obviously I’ve just started being a dad and also I’m promoting my single and she gives me no bother about it. She’s like, ‘You’ve got to go out and do your job, do your job.’ That’s how she is with it, and Bear is beautiful. I love him and I miss him terribly. I can’t talk about him too much because it makes me sad, because I miss him a lot,” he said. "It’s hard being away from your newborn son.”

The former boy bander also talked about how the couple landed on the name Bear for their son. “We were kind of stuck between these two names for a few weeks,” he said. "I said to her, ‘Look, you gave birth to him, at the end of the day you carried him around for nine months. I think you have the right to choose the name.’ So she chose Bear, and the reason that she chose the name was that she wanted a name that when he left the room that people would always remember and I think that’s true."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!