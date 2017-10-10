Liam Payne spoke candidly about leaving his son, Bear, at home while he travels the world on tour.

“He’s going to stay with his mom until we really figure out what we’re doing,” the Strip That Down singer, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball Kick-Off event presented by Capital One in New York City on Tuesday, October 10. “It’s going to be difficult. It’s hard being away, but time differences with babies and stuff — it’s really hard on them. I don’t want to drag him around the world for, you know, just for my sanity. We’ll do it when the time’s right.”

The Get Low songster also told Us that Bear, six months, is learning Spanish from his toys. “They have toys that play Spanish. He was bouncing around, it was counting in Spanish. I was learning Spanish myself,” Payne shared, adding that there isn’t a particular song of his that Bear loves the most.

Payne and girlfriend Cheryl Cole welcomed Bear in March 2017. “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless…wow!” the former One Direction member captioned a heartfelt photo of his newborn son at the time. “I’m incredibly happy to welcome our baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true.”

In July 2017, Payne’s former bandmate Louis Tomlinson revealed that he’s excited for his own son, Freddie, to have playdates with Bear. “I’m super happy for him and we haven’t been able to do it yet logistically but I’m really excited about having Freddie and Bear in the same room,” Tomlinson, 25, told ITV at the time. “It’s gonna be cool.”

Performers joining Payne at the iHeartRadio annual festival include Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Niall Horan, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Halsey, Kesha, Logic and more.

The 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour kicks off in Dallas on Tuesday, November 28.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!