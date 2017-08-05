Katie Yu/The CW

She’s living a suite life with him! Lili Reinhart sent a heartfelt message to her rumored boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, on his 25th birthday.



“To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in the past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole,” the Good Neighbor actress, 20, captioned an Instagram photo of the former Disney star walking through a trail of tall green grass on Friday, August 4. “Thank you for all of the adventures and here’s to many more.”

To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more 🌙 A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

The Riverdale costars sparked dating rumors in July when Reinhart was seen wearing Sprouse’s jacket at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego, according to Page Six. Later in the evening, the potential pair were spotted holding hands and kissing.

While the duo have yet to confirm their alleged romance, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that the two seemed hot and heavy while roaming around Vancouver on Monday, July 31 . “Cole and Lili were holding hands and looked really coupley,” the source said. “Also, the way he grabbed her waist to bring her in for a photo seemed more than friendly.”

The Suite Life on Deck alum addressed his birthday in a hilarious Twitter post.

On today, the day of my birth, I would like to say: I remember all of it, every second, and it was disgusting. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) August 4, 2017

Sprouse’s twin, Dylan, took to social media to wish his bro a happy birthday too. “‘Happy Birthday to the LOML @colesprouse and his brother, Green Mario!’ — Riverdale fans today,” he joked in a tweet.



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.