Where’s our invite? Lindsay Lohan just casually invited former pals Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and even Beyoncé to her birthday party in Mykonos, Greece. The Mean Girls star, who turns 31 on July 2, extended the invite via Twitter on Tuesday, June 27.



“#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend 😊 @Beyonce you too,” Lohan tweeted.

KMazur/WireImage.com

Lohan also tweeted at Emma Stone, but has since deleted the post. "Emma stone.. can we film a movie called ‘Mean girls 2’ together?" she had tweeted.

Hilton, Spears and Beyoncé have yet to reply to the Parent Trap alum.

The hotel heiress, 36, and 35-year-old pop star used to party with Lohan back in the early 2000s. The trio were infamously photographed carpooling to a club in Los Angeles in 2006. Lohan and Hilton’s friendship later turned sour when Hilton and friend Brandon Davis infamously called the actress a “firecrotch.”

Spears is set to perform in Tel Aviv on July 3 and as for Beyoncé, well she just welcomed twins with husband Jay-Z.

