So fetch. Lindsay Lohan said in a Facebook Live interview on Thursday, December 29, that she's written a screen treatment for a Mean Girls sequel and is pushing for the film to be made.

"I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2," the 30-year-old told CNN during her Facebook Live interview. "It is not in my hands. I know that [the film's writer and costar] Tina Fey and [producer] Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy. But I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it."



It's not the first time a sequel to the beloved 2004 comedy has been talked about — Fey confirmed in March that she and her composer husband, Jeff Richmond, are working on a Broadway musical adaptation of the movie, while Rachel McAdams (who played the film's villain, Regina George) said in October that she'd be down to reprise her role. "I loved doing that movie," the Oscar nominee told E! News at the time.



But Lohan might not even need Fey to put pen to paper for Mean Girls 2, because she's got some ideas of her own about what has happened to Cady and Co. in the intervening 12 years.



"I have already written a treatment for it," she told CNN. "I just need a response. I know Mark Waters, the director; he'd happily come back."



The former child star also has some costars in mind: "I'd love to have [Freaky Friday costar] Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Fallon in the movie."

