Lindsey Vonn has threatened legal action after nude photos of herself and ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods recently leaked online due to a cellphone hack.

"It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos," a rep for the Olympic skier, 32, says in a statement to Us Weekly.

"Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests," the statement continues. "She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law."

TMZ reported that the private pictures were taken years ago while Vonn and Woods, 41, were dating. The former couple went public with their romance in 2012, shortly after he finalized his divorce from Elin Nordegren amid a high-profile cheating scandal. Vonn and Woods split in May 2015.

Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell and Katharine McPhee were among the other celebrities whose nude photos were leaked. According to TMZ, Woods and American Idol alum McPhee, 33, have already hired lawyers to pursue legal action against the website that posted the images.

This isn't the first time celebrities have been victims of illegal hacks. Pennsylvania native Ryan Collins was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison in October 2016 for stealing nude photos of several female stars, including Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton. He pleaded guilty to hacking into more than 100 Apple and Google accounts, but was "not suspected of being involved in releasing those images," prosecutors told the Associated Press at the time.



