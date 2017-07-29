Linkin Park bass player Dave Phoenix Farrell paid tribute to his bandmate and “loyal friend” Chester Bennington, who committed suicide on July 20.

“It goes without saying, this week has been extremely difficult,” Farrell, 40, wrote in a chain of tweets on Saturday, July 29. “The outpouring of love and kindness I’ve received from friends and fans from all over the world has been incredible.”

“I wish I could personally thank every one of you for your love and support,” he continued. “A huge part of Chester’s legacy will be the memories we hold of him in our hearts. He was an enthusiastic, playful father, an honest, and passionate musician, and a loyal friend.”

Farrell then shared photos of memorials held across the country and around the world for Bennington, writing, “I’ve been touched to see memorials that have been held worldwide.”

As previously reported, Bennington, 41, was found dead at his home in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of L.A. on July 20. The coroner ruled his death a suicide by hanging and told Us that there was no evidence of drugs, but there was a half-empty bottle of alcohol in the room where he was found.

The “Numb” singer widow, Talinda Bennington, issued an emotional statement to Us a week after his death.

"One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their daddy. We had a fairy-tale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” she wrote on Friday, July 28. "How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.”

