Chester Bennington’s bandmates from Linkin Park broke their silence about his death in an emotional Facebook post on Monday, July 24.

Linkin Park members include Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Rob Bourdon. The band was formed in 1996.

“Our hearts are broken,” the post begins. “The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.”

“Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal,” the post continues. “After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”



[Bennington was open abut his struggles with depression and alcohol throughout his career.] “Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much.” Linkin Park cancelled their upcoming tour in light of the tragedy.



As previously reported, Bennington hanged himself at a private residence in the Palos Verdes Estates neighborhood of Los Angeles on July 20. The cause of death was determined to be a suicide by hanging. The singer was close friends with Chris Cornell, whose death was also ruled a suicide by hanging in May. Bennington’s death occurred on what would have been Cornell’s 53rd birthday. He is survived by his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and his six children.



If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to be connected to a local crisis center for confidential emotional support.

