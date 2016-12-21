Lisa Marie Naegle, the 2010 Bridalplasty reality show contestant who went missing over the weekend, posed with her murderer before he brutally killed her with a hammer.

TMZ

In the photo, Naegle can be seen looking happy while taking a pic with Jackie Jerome Rogers at a friend's birthday party at Alpine Village in Torrence, California, Sunday, December 18. In the photo, Rogers has his arm wrapped around Naegle’s waist.



TMZ

As previously reported, Naegle’s husband, Derek Harryman, reported her missing after she failed to return home and to her nursing-school job on Sunday. After Rogers was seen in security camera footage leaving with Naegle early Sunday morning, he was detained by police. According to ABC 7, Rogers, a nursing student, admitted to murdering Naegle with a hammer and burying her in his backyard.



TMZ

Rogers reportedly told police that he and Naegle had been having an affair, and he flew into a rage when Naegle told him she was breaking up with him and going back to her husband.



Naegle appeared on E!’s 2010 series Bridalplasty along with 11 other women competing to win a wedding and transformative plastic surgery makeover.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



