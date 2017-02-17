Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood arrive at the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood in 2015. Credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley's 8-year-old twins are reportedly in protective care after "disturbing" photos of children were allegedly found on a computer belonging to her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood.

The Daily Mail reports that Presley's twin daughters with Lockwood, Finley and Harper, were taken by social workers and are in the care of California's Department of Children and Family Services after the only child of the late Elvis Presley alleged that she found "hundreds of inappropriate photos" and "disturbing video footage" on Lockwood's computer.



Presley, 49, claimed in court papers filed on February 7 and obtained by the Daily Mail that she was "shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach" when she discovered the images on the computer belonging to her fourth husband.

The couple, who were married for 10 years, split in June 2016 and Presley revealed in the documents filed as part of the couple's ongoing divorce that she subsequently entered a treatment facility.

Presley claimed that the Beverly Hills Police department executed a search warrant and removed more than 80 devices belonging to the musician, 55, which have not been analyzed and have not been released. She added, "My understanding is that Tennessee law enforcement is also conducting an investigation related to the photos and videos that I discovered. I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these unanalyzed devices."

Presley also states in the papers that a trial will be held in March in the Edelman Children's Court in Los Angeles regarding allegations of sexual abuse and neglect, but the court filing does not state why the twins were removed from Presley and Lockwood's custody. DCFS told Us Weekly that it can't comment on this ongoing investigation.

The singer, who was previously married to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage, also claimed that nearly all of her $300 million fortune is gone and claimed that Lockwood spent more than a million dollars on her credit cards.

She added that she has been forced to move in with her daughter Riley Keough, whose father was Presley's first husband, Danny Keough, but also revealed that she receives a monthly income of approximately $100,000 a month from her inheritance, and receives a salary of approximately $4300 a month as an employee of Graceland, which allows her to obtain health insurance for herself, Lockwood and their daughters.

Lockwood's lawyer, Jeff Sturman, denied Presley's claims in a statement to Us Weekly.



"Mr. Lockwood and his lawyers believe that it is very unfortunate and inappropriate that Ms. Presley chose to file a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts in the Family Law Court’s publicly accessible files," Sturman said in a statement. "Ms. Presley and her lawyers undoubtedly knew that their highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven claims would be of great interest to the media, which would disseminate Ms. Presley’s inaccurate story as a result. To make matters worse, Ms. Presley failed to disclose very important information in the papers she filed in the Family Law Court and the things she failed to disclose are directly related to her inflammatory claims against Mr. Lockwood."

"Mr. Lockwood is not going to publicly disclose very negative information about Ms. Presley to retaliate," he continued. "Mr. Lockwood and his lawyers did not choose to litigate these personal matters in the press. Therefore, while Mr. Lockwood denies the truth of what Ms. Presley chose to put in the press, he has no further statement at this time."

