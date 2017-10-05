Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the death of her dog Pikachu, her second Pomeranian to pass away within nine days.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, posted a tribute to Pikachu via Instagram on Thursday, October 5.

"Rest in peace my sweet Pikachu, we will miss you so much.. Such sadness at your loss," she captioned a photo gallery of the adorable pup.

Late last month, Vanderpump revealed that her dog Pink had died suddenly. "Rest in peace Pink Dog," she captioned a photo of the 5-year-old pooch on September 26. "We are devastated to see you go so suddenly…you were such a happy dog and we will miss you so much, we love you."

Rest in peace my sweet Pikachu, we will miss you so much.. Such sadness at your loss 😢 A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on Oct 4, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

The reality star went on to reveal that her husband, Ken Todd, tried to save Pink at the time. "Ken gave her cpr all the way to vet but it was too late," she added via Twitter. "Very very sad at this moment."

The restaurateur has more than 25 pets and has always been an animal rights activist. She previously spoke out against the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China, where attendees eat dog meat, during an interview with Modern Dog magazine. "I want to use my celebrity as voice to give people a better understanding of what is actually happening. To torture any living being is a crime against humanity," she said. "Another goal is to save as many little furry people as I can. To know when I look at pictures of and into the eyes of a tortured and beaten dog, one we were unable to save, that they did not die in vain. They will be on the rainbow bridge where everyone will be reunited."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!