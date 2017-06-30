Courtesy Lisa Vanderpump/Instagram

Showing her puppy love! Lisa Vanderpump took to Instagram to celebrate her dog Schnooky’s second birthday on Thursday, June 29. In the sweet video, the reality star, 56, holds the Spaniel and claps his paws together. “It’s my second birthday today!” she says, seemingly impersonating the dog before turning to face him. “Happy birthday, Schnook.”

Alongside the clip, the Vanderpump Rules star wrote: “Happy Birthday to my LoveDog!”

The Bravo star, who revealed in 2016 that she had more than 25 pets in her home, including mini horses and swans, has devoted much of her recent life to protecting animals, specifically dogs. In addition to founding non-profit organization The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, she has fought to end the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China. After years of activism, including participating in protests, fundraising and spreading awareness via social media, Vanderpump was not able to stop the festival’s ritual for 2017, but vowed to end it by next year.

"We are deeply saddened that all the efforts made around the world weren't enough to end the torturous Yulin Dog Meat Festival this year, despite numerous reports of a ban,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, June 21, alongside a photo of herself walking in a march. "Please read our official statement (link in my bio) and join us in our fight as we work even harder to put an end to this barbaric Festival once and for all. #StopYulin2018 #StopYulinForever”



In addition to Schnooky, the restauranteur also owns several other pups, including Prince Harry and Giggy and Puffy.

