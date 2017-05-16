Brainstorming for baby names! Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey Roloff, are getting ready for the birth of their first child, and in an exclusive clip of Little People, Big World, the couple discuss possible names. Watch it above!



In the clip, the TLC stars talk about what kind of name they want for their little one. “Do you have any favorite names? Because I don’t,” Jeremy, 27, asks, to which Audrey, 25, replies, “There’s a few that I like.” Jeremy said he wants a name that’s “a little bit peculiar, but not weird.” Audrey chimes in that she also wants “something unique.”



The couple also answered a common question they’ve been getting asked: Will their baby be a little person? Jeremy, whose parents, Matt and Amy, and twin brother, Zach, are little people, said, “I carry my dad’s gene, but it’s a recessive gene — not a dominant gene — so Audrey would have to carry the same gene.” The barre instructor added, “Even our doctor told us it’s pretty much impossible for you to have that, and there’s no history of dwarfism in my family. "

The duo, who wed in September 2014, exclusively revealed their pregnancy news to Us Weekly in February. “I was so surprised,” Audrey told Us at the time. “It didn’t hit me until I heard the heartbeat at our first doctor’s appointment.”



They also revealed to Us in April that they’re having a baby girl. “We both wore pink because we had a hunch it was a girl. … But now it’s confirmed, we’re having a daughter!” the couple told Us from their gender reveal party. “We are praying for her every day and can’t wait to meet her. And also hoping she has our curls!”



Jeremy’s twin, Zach, and his wife, Tori, welcomed a baby boy, Jackson Kyle, on May 12.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

