The He-Man Woman Haters Club has officially lost a member! Little Rascals alum Bug Hall married his girlfriend, Jill Marie DeGroff, on Saturday, February 11.

Hall, who famously portrayed Alfalfa in the 1994 cult classic, posted a sweet Instagram sharing the news on Tuesday, February 14.



Universal Pictures/Getty Images

“I will” the 32-year-old actor wrote beside two photos from their big day. In one shot, Hall stands by his now wife at the altar and in the second pic, the newlyweds can be seen happily exiting the church as their wedding party blows bubbles.



Hall’s groomsmen consisted of his Little Rascals costar, Porky, AKA Zachary Mabry, and Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie.

I will. A post shared by Bug Hall (@bug_hall) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

Prior to saying “I do,” Hall shared a seriously sweet message in honor of his ladylove on Instagram on January 23.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"I have never felt so much good in my life as when I'm with this woman whom is soon to be my bride, and that is the lesser good of love, because I have also never been a better man than the one I am with her,” he captioned a selfie with DeGroff. “THAT is true love. I will never cease to grow each day to be the man that she deserves."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!