¡Olé! Lifestyle expert and Hills alum Lo Bosworth gave Us Weekly her go-to Cinco de Mayo margarita recipe just in time for the festivities on Friday, May 5: a chic — and skinny! — activated charcoal margarita.

To make the refreshing concoction, Bosworth uses Don Julio 70 Anejo tequila.

“The Activated Charcoal Margarita with Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Claro is combined with muddled lemon and lime juice, cilantro, jalapeño, agave and activated charcoal,” Bosworth shares with Us Weekly. “It creates a margarita that is black in color, and totally refreshing.”

Bosworth adds that it’s a spicy, skinny margarita — which we can always get behind!

ACTIVATED DON JULIO 70 CHARCOAL MARGARITAS:

Prep Time: 20 minutes



Total Time: 25 minutes



Serves: 1



Yield: 1 Margarita



Ingredients:

1.5 fluid oz Don Julio 70 Añejo Claro Tequila



1 fluid oz fresh lime juice



1 fluid oz fresh lemon juice



1 tbsp fresh cilantro leaves



1 tsp fresh jalapeño, diced



1 tsp agave



1/4 tsp activated charcoal



1 lime wedge, for garnish



Instructions:

Muddle together fresh lime juice, lemon juice, cilantro leaves and jalapeño. Let sit for about 20 minutes to allow the flavors to come together.

Combine the fresh juices, cilantro and jalapeño with Don Julio 70 Tequila, activated charcoal and agave in a shaker filled with ice. Shake for at least 30 seconds.

Pour into a beautiful glass of your choosing and garnish with a lime wedge.

Cheers!

