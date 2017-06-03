At Least 7 Dead, 48 Injured in London Terror Attack

At least seven people were killed and more than 48 injured in a terror attack in central London on Saturday, June 3. Three male suspects were shot dead by police, and 12 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Associated Press reported that the attack began on Saturday night when a white van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge. The suspects then left the van and stabbed a number of people, including a British Transport Police officer and people at nearby restaurant Borough Market.

The Sun's Ben Leo tweeted photos from the scene, writing, "Horrific scene at London Bridge... bodies strewn over the pavement. B&Q van mounted the pavement. I feel sick."

A separate incident at Vauxhall was investigated by police on Saturday night, though authorities confirmed it was not related to the incident at London Bridge and Borough Market.



BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge at the time of the attack, said the van was driven by a man, and the vehicle was "probably traveling at about 50 miles an hour."

At 0025hrs 4/6/17 the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket were declared as terrorist incidents. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Horrific scene at London Bridge... bodies strewn over the pavement. B&Q van mounted the pavement. I feel sick pic.twitter.com/quDYWHRum3 — Ben Leo (@benleo89) June 3, 2017

Armed officers running into #londonbridgestation. Being evacuated with people running out. pic.twitter.com/EovHXwvdKg — Neeraj (@thatboyneeraj) June 3, 2017

The attack comes less than two weeks after a suicide bomber detonated a device at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on May 22, killing 22 people and injuring 59.

In March, a man driving an SUV struck pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing four people and injuring more than 50, before getting out of his car and stabbing an unarmed police officer. He was then shot by a second officer and died at the scene.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!