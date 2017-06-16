The way onto Lorde’s team: always go for the side of onion rings! After an eagle-eyed fan claimed that an unknown Instagram account dedicated to rating onion rings likely belonged to the singer, 20, she finally came clean about her secret pastime. On the Tonight Show’s Thursday, June 15, episode, host Jimmy Fallon showed the “Green Light” crooner a photo of the now-deleted account, @onionringsworldwide, and Lorde immediately began to explain herself.

“I sort of naively didn’t realize that it would be a thing,” she said of the account, which boasted 24 followers before deletion. “That I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places.” Before she could finish, a stunned Fallon, 42, nearly fell out of his chair as he asked, “It is you?” Lorde laughed as she admitted, “It’s me, it’s me it’s me!"

The New Zealand native went on to express her concerns of how the account would be perceived. “I feel like it reads like the kind of thing a pop star would do to look relatable,” she said. "It was a funny thing with my friends on the tour. I was like, ‘This is a good pastime.’"

As for why she deleted the account, Lorde anticipated a unique threat to her physical safety — and wasted food. “I was just like, ‘Now everyone knows about it,” she explained. “People are going to be throwing onion rings at me on tour.”

Still, the Grammy winner isn’t giving up her favorite snack. She promised the audience of the NBC late-night show: “I’m still going to keep eating onion rings.”

