Lorde Compares Friendship With Taylor Swift to an ‘Autoimmune Disease'

Lorde shared her thoughts on what it’s like to be friends with uber famous pal Taylor Swift in a new interview.

"It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies," she told The Guardian in an interview published on Saturday, June 17, while discussing her good friend. "There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”



Lorde, who previously admitted that she’s not “good” at being famous, added that their friendship is special given they’re both experiencing life in the same realm.

“It’s an element of wanting to stick together,” she said of her bond with pals such as Swift. “Because it can be so scary to do this. These friendships, they’re about having a hand put on your shoulder by someone who knows. They’re about hearing, ‘I’ve done it, too.’”

The New Zealand native’s interview comes on the heels of the success of her second studio album, Melodrama. The songstress has shared that it was inspired by a multitude of things, including her 2015 split from boyfriend James Lowe.

“I probably did drink too much. But it was, uh, an enlightening time,” she reflected to The Guardian on newly single life and working on her second album. “Obviously breakups are very complex. And, for me, I found that it wasn’t this year of mourning followed by a year of light. I think you can feel a rushing freedom and be elated by that, and then that same day have this sadness hit you and for two hours feel the worst you’ve ever felt. It was a marbled experience.”

Lorde also shared that she found a new friend in her producer Jack Antoff’s girlfriend, Lena Dunham. While working on the album, she practically lived with the couple.

“I love that family. That apartment. I’d go there every day, root around in the fridge," she shared. "There was definitely an element of popping down the hall and Lena being, like, ‘What are you working on today?’ I felt like their child.”

