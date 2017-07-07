All she had to do was stay! Lorde revealed that she is not in Taylor Swift’s squad of famous girlfriends on Friday, July 7.

When Sunrise’s David Koch inquired about the “Green Light” songstress, 20, hanging out with famous musicians she had looked up to prior to finding fame, she responded: “The second you think too hard about it, you’ll go insane. It’s best to be like, ‘We’re in wonderland and it’s just what happens around here.’ I don’t hang out with these people at all.”

Seemingly unsatisfied with her response, Koch pushed Lorde to elaborate. “But hang on,” he said. “You’re part of Taylor’s squad.”

The New Zealand native cringed and groaned before responding, “I mean … You make friends in different places, but I think for the most part, I’m not calling up my idols for advice, necessarily.”

Swift, 27, and Lorde first met at the American Music Awards in 2014. “She sent me some flowers [after the show], which was so nice,” Lorde told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “She just sent them to my house and said, like, ‘Congratulations on everything.’ I was like, ‘God, I need to know more!’

The duo then decided to meet in person. “We had Shake Shack, which I feel like is kind of a good bonding,” the “Supercut” singer said. “A friendship, like, bonds with those thick-ass milkshakes.”

Lorde recently sparked controversy after comparing her friendship with the “Blank Space” crooner to having an illness. “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies,” she told The Guardian in June. “There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

After facing backlash on Twitter, Lorde quickly apologized for her remarks. “Didn’t mention Taylor, but regardless, I f--ked up and that was really insensitive. I’m sorry,” she tweeted alongside a red rose emoji.

