Lorde was left heartbroken after her headlining set at Lollapalooza was canceled due to a weather emergency in Chicago on Thursday, August 3.

"F--ks sake. i am so gutted guys i don't know what to tell you," the "Green Light" singer, 20, wrote on Twitter. "They've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can."

Lorde raised the possibility of performing a last-minute gig at a local nightclub to avoid disappointing her fans, though she seemingly was unable to schedule one. "Looking into the possibilities of a club show but i want you guys to see full tank show. will keep you posted. this is the most MELODRAMA s--t ever," she tweeted, referencing the title of her recently released second album.



The two-time Grammy winner then shared a video of herself, with her hair still wet from the rain. "Soaked as blowing a kiss to u chicago," she captioned the clip, adding a heart emoji.



Lollapalooza organizers and the City of Chicago shut down the first day of the annual festival due to an approaching storm and warnings from the National Weather Service. Festivalgoers were evacuated from Grant Park by staff members and the Chicago Police Department, and relocated to underground evacuation and shelter sites, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.



"We are disappointed to have to end today's performances early, however our first priority is the safety of our fans, staff and artists," Sandee Fenton, director of publicity for Lollapalooza promoter C3 Presents, said in a statement to the newspaper.



