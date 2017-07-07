Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Still very much on her team! Lorde clarified her comments about not holding membership in Taylor Swift’s famed girl squad in a statement posted on Twitter Friday, July 7.



“Wow — something of a frustrating thing to have to address online but here we go. Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much,” the “Green Light” singer, 20, told her fans.

During an interview with Sunrise’s David Koch on Friday, the New Zealand native cringed and groaned when asked to elaborate on her membership in Swift’s squad. “I mean … You make friends in different places, but I think for the most part, I’m not calling up my idols for advice.”

However, Lorde explained in her post that she was not referring to the “Blank Space” crooner, 27. “In the interview in question I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith — those were the “idols” I was referring to that I was saying I’m not friends with, not Taylor,” she clarified.

The Grammy winner, who also told Koch that she doesn’t “hang out” with the squad’s members “at all,” then expressed her distaste for the attention that Swift’s infamous girl group has received.

“I’ve always found people’s perception of this ‘squad’ idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some of whom I’ve never met, like the most wide groups of friends,” she said. “Forgive me for the mild eyeball I popped when it was brought up as if we’re all blood members of a secret cult.”

Lorde, who added that she “deeply respects” and “rides” for her close pal Swift, continued to clarify her remarks. “I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past five years. All of them,” she insisted. “I f--ked up an interview question. Now go sip on a beverage and head out on a walk.”

The “Royals” songstress recently sparked controversy in June after comparing her high-profile friendship with the super star to having an illness. “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do,” she told The Guardian at the time. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

Shortly after, Lorde apologized for her remarks when faced with backlash on Twitter. “Didn’t mention Taylor, but regardless, I f--ked up and that was really insensitive. I’m sorry,” she tweeted.

