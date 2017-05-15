Loretta Lynn ‘Is Doing Great’ After Hospitalization for Stroke

On the mend! Loretta Lynn is doing better after being hospitalized for a stroke earlier this month.

The 85-year-old country music legend’s team took to her official Twitter account on Monday, May 15, to let fans know that she is making progress nearly two weeks after her health scare.

Loretta thanks everyone for their prayers love and support. She has moved to rehabilitation and we're happy to report she is doing great! — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) May 15, 2017

“Loretta thanks everyone for their prayers love and support,” the tweet reads. “She has moved to rehabilitation and we're happy to report she is doing great!”

As previously reported, Lynn was admitted to a hospital in Nashville, not far from her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on May 5, according to a note on her official Facebook page.

“She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery," the Facebook message read, adding that Lynn "has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed."

Last September, Lynn also had to postpone several concerts after she injured herself in a fall and underwent minor surgery.

