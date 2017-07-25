Next generation boy band? Louis Tomlinson opened up about his son, Freddie, and revealed that he’s excited for his 18-month-old to meet fellow former One Direction member Liam Payne’s 3-month-old little boy, Bear.



“I’m super happy for him and we haven’t been able to do it yet logistically but I’m really excited about having Freddie and Bear in the same room,” Tomlinson, 25, told ITV on Monday, July 24. "It’s gonna be cool,”

Tomlinson welcomed Freddie, who he shares with ex Briana Jungwirth, in January 2016; Payne and girlfriend Cheryl Cole’s first child arrived in March. Payne confirmed their son’s name on Twitter more than two months later in a reply to a congratulatory tweet from Bear Grylls.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images for Chopard

"Great choice!” the British adventurer, 43, wrote of the little one’s moniker on May 2. "Love & blessings to you guys as you start on the greatest adventure.” Payne replied soon after: "Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss."

Thanks man hope he grows with an ounce of your courage! Your a boss — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 2, 2017

One Direction alum Harry Styles recently shared his excitement about his former bandmates becoming fathers. “It’s really amazing,” Styles said on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in April. "I’ve spoken to both of them and they're super happy, and it’s a pretty amazing thing. It’s pretty great to watch.”

While discussing his One Direction pals, Styles also added that he’s rooting for their professional success in their solo endeavors as well. "It’s amazing for your friends, to watch them put music out and it go so well,” he said at the time. "Everyone so far has done amazing, so if I get to join them in that, that would be amazing."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!