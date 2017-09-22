It’s the little things. Niall Horan had a secret Spotify fan show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, on Thursday, September 21, and his One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson stopped by to show support.

Horan’s show at the iconic venue was a special private performance for his Spotify superfans leading up to the October 20 release of his forthcoming solo album, Flicker. Tomlinson sat in the VIP area to watch his friend perform songs from his first solo project — including “Slow Hands” and “This Town.”

Before surprising the crowd with a rendition of One Direction's song “Fool’s Gold,” Horan gave the “Just Hold On” singer a shoutout for being there, saying: “My friend Louis Tomlinson is here and I’m going to do a song.” After the show, Tomlinson took to Twitter to express his admiration for his friend, writing: "Blown away by Niall tonight. Felt so f--king proud !"

Blown away by Niall tonight . Felt so fucking proud ! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) September 22, 2017

During the show, the 24-year-old said that the performance was a dream come true for him, telling the crowd, “I’ve wanted to play this venue since I was about 10-years-old.”

He added: “This has been my favorite show. I can’t wait for you to hear this album.”

The 350 fans in attendance were chosen from Spotify listeners who have streamed Horan’s music the most since he launched his solo career and were treated to an hour-long set, which included never-before-heard songs from the album.

After the show, other stars joined the 1D boys at a VIP-only afterparty, such as Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett and Lily Collins.

Since announcing their hiatus in January 2016, the boys have continued to support one another. Horan was also spotted in attendance at his former bandmate Harry Styles’ L.A. concert on Wednesday, September 20, at the Greek Theater.

On Thursday, Horan released the new video for his song, "Too Much to Ask," and tickets for the Flicker world tour went on sale on Friday, September 22.

