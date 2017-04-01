Would she call those crocodile tears? Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps said in an interview on Friday, March 31, that her costar Bethenny Frankel broke down when she revealed Tom’s cheating to her for a pretty twisted reason.

“I felt bad for her because she was crying, really, for herself,” de Lesseps, 51, told Access Hollywood Live. “I don’t think it was really about me. She had a troubled marriage, got divorced, had a problem getting divorced. I think she was projecting, and she just started crying.”

Added the reality star: “I was like, ‘It’s fine, I’m good, I’m a grown woman. I know what I’m doing.’”

As fans of the hit reality series will remember, Frankel, 46, dropped a bombshell on de Lesseps last year just days prior to bride-to-be’s engagement party with fiance Tom D’Agostino Jr., telling her that she had photographic proof that D’Agostino had cheated on de Lesseps. (Frankel and her second husband, Jason Hoppy, finalized their divorce last July after a prolonged legal battle over custody of their 6-year-old daughter Bryn.)

De Lesseps — who split from her husband of 16 years, Count Alexandre de Lesseps, in 2009 — went ahead with the wedding anyway, tying the knot on New Year’s Eve in a romantic wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, last December.

Earlier that month, she told Steve Harvey that she was looking forward to being with D’agostino, who famously dated RHONY costars Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer in the past.

“I feel really lucky to have a second chance,” she said at the time. “At over 50 years old, I’m getting married again. It’s very easy to walk away. The hard part is staying and working it out.”

On Friday, de Lesseps echoed similar sentiments. “Tom is a wonderful, wonderful man, and I’m a lucky woman,” she said, adding that the other women on the show continued to talk about rumors of infidelity because “they’ve got nothing to talk about but Tom and I.”

