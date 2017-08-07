Luann de Lesseps Changes Her Name on Social Media After Split

To the next chapter! Luann de Lesseps changed her name back on social media following her split from Tom D'Agostino.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, previously tweaked her Twitter and Instagram handles to Luann D'Agostino following their wedding on December 31, 2016. Now, her name has returned to Luann de Lesseps.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Last week, the TV personality announced that she and D'Agostino Jr. were divorcing after seven months of marriage. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she tweeted on August 3. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

The following day, she gave a shout-out to fans. "Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding," she tweeted. "Your support and encouragement helps me to get through."

Last month, the couple both denied split rumors. "There is a lot of love here,” the businessman exclusively told Us Weekly on July 17. "We Want it to succeed."

The Countess, meanwhile, spoke out during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "We have a very passionate love affair going," she said. "If we do [go to bed angry] when we wake up we make up."

