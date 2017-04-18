Luann de Lesseps' 22-year-old daughter, Victoria, was arrested for DWI earlier this month, Page Six reports.

Victoria was pulled over on Main Street in Sag Harbor, New York (in the Hamptons), the night of April 7. She was traveling without headlights and blew an alleged .15 at a local police station. (The legal limit is .08 percent.) She was released without bail the following morning, according to the East Hampton Star.



Victoria is due in court on May 5. "I look forward to defending her vigorously in court," Victoria's attorney Edward Burke Jr. told Page Six in a statement.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 51, who is also mom of college student Noel, has a home in the area. In December 2016, she married fiancé Tom D'Agostino in Palm Beach, Florida, in a New Year's Eve ceremony.

Enjoying my kids and family 😘❤️ photocred - @nicolenadeau @victoriadelesseps A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Over the weekend, the Countess shared a photo of her children via Instagram. "Enjoying my kids and family," she wrote.



