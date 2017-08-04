Spending some time away from NYC. Luann de Lesseps escaped to the Hamptons on Friday, August 5, after announcing her divorce from Tom D’Agostino a day earlier.



The Countess, 52, kept it casual for her outing in the beachside town. She was seen getting out of her car on Friday morning in a yellow midi dress, flip-flops and black sunglasses, and carried a tan bag. The Real Housewives of New York City star owns a waterfront three-bedroom home in nearby Sag Harbor, New York, which is frequently featured on the Bravo show.

The reality star took to Twitter on Thursday, August 3, to confirm that her seven-month marriage to the 50-year-old businessman was over. “It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she tweeted. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

A source close to the couple exclusively told Us Weekly that their lifestyles clashed. “He is the same person he was when Luann met him. He likes to go out and talk to people, but also wanted to live a private life with Luann,” the insider said. “Tom couldn’t handle the reality TV lifestyle. He was waiting for the hamster wheel to stop after filming, but it did not.”



The couple’s relationship has been tumultuous both before and after their romantic New Year’s Eve wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. De Lesseps’ RHONY costars alleged that D’Agostino was cheating prior to the nuptials.



Earlier this month, a Page Six report also claimed that the pair got into a physical confrontation at an NYC eatery. De Lesseps denied the report on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, while D’Agostino assured to Us Weekly that they were working on their relationship. “There is a lot of love here,” he said. “We want [the marriage] to succeed."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

