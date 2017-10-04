Luann de Lesseps Finalizes Divorce From Tom D'Agostino

Luann de Lesseps is officially a single woman! The Real Housewives of New York City star has finalized her divorce from Tom D'Agostino, Us Weekly confirms.

The former couple settled their divorce out of court and it was officially finalized on September 18. "She is moving forward with her work and volunteering," a good friend of de Lesseps tells Us. "She definitely had her family and friends supporting her during this time."



The reality star, 52, and the businessman, 50, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 31, 2016. The pair hit a rough patch in mid-July amid reports that they allegedly had a physical confrontation at a NYC restaurant. Just weeks later, she announced that they had called it quits.

"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," the Bravo star tweeted on August 3. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"



The former couple have since stayed in touch. "They text and talk to each other, but it's not super in depth," a source exclusively told Us in September. "They're just checking in."

De Lesseps, who was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009, opened up about her decision to split from D'Agostino during a sit-down interview with Andy Cohen last month. "I don't think he could give up his bachelor life to lead a married life the way I wanted to," she explained. "I think that he really loved me. I really do. He still loves me. At this age, it's really hard to change people … I expected more. I expected him to change."

Meanwhile, D'Agostino spoke exclusively to Us, saying, "There was real love lost here. I'm saddened and I wish Luann only the best."

