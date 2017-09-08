Luann de Lesseps is "trying to refocus on herself" amid her divorce from estranged husband Tom D'Agostino, a source close to the Real Housewives of New York City star exclusively tells Us Weekly.



"Luann is doing really well," the insider tells Us. "The divorce was so hard for her and the fact that it was so public was shocking."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As previously reported, de Lesseps, 52, announced in August that she and D'Agostino, 50, had split after seven months of marriage. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," she tweeted. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

Now, the Bravo star is staying busy with her business ventures and spending time with her kids. "She wants to reinvigorate some of her travel partnerships and build up her travel, fashion and lifestyle brands," the source tells Us. "Luann is having fun, going out with girlfriends and living life to the fullest!"



De Lesseps recently sat down with Andy Cohen at her home in Sag Harbor, New York, for the first interview about her split. "She was happy with how her sit-down with Andy Cohen went," the insider adds.

During the interview, which aired as a special Watch What Happens Live episode on September 6, she revealed the exact moment she knew her marriage was over. "It was, like, the week before the [RHONY] reunion basically, and Tom went out and he called an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people, and I didn't know about it until I found out about it the next day in the press," she explained. "That, for me, the final straw."

Meanwhile, D'Agostino has begun dating again. "Tomas been seeing a few of the women in his life ... but hasn't rebounded with anyone in particular yet," a source exclusively told Us in August, adding that the businessman is "really trying to take the high road with the divorce."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!