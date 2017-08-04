Following Luann de Lesseps' Thursday, August 3, announcement that she and husband,Tom D'Agostino, had split after seven months of marriage, the reality star is finding strength from her supporters.

Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding. Your support and encouragement helps me to get through 💖 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 4, 2017

"Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding," the Real Housewives of New York City star, 52 wrote on Twitter on Friday, August 4. "Your support and encouragement helps me to get through."

After weeks of speculation that The Countess and the businessman were headed for a split, de Lesseps confirmed the news with a brief tweet on Thursday. "It’s with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” she wrote. “We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!”

Following the announcement, de Lesseps escaped to the Hamptons on Friday, where she was seen getting out of her car wearing a casual dress, flip flops and black sunglasses.

A source close to the couple explained that they clashed over the Bravo series. “He is the same person he was when Luann met him. He likes to go out and talk to people, but also wanted to live a private life with Luann,” the insider told Us Weekly exclusively. “Tom couldn’t handle the reality TV lifestyle. He was waiting for the hamster wheel to stop after filming, but it did not.”

In the hours since the announcement, de Lesseps has received support from her costars, many of whom warned her about rumors about D'Agostino's alleged infidelity prior to their marriage. "I love you, Lu,"Kelly Bensimon exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday. "We are friends forever and I support any and all decisions you make."



Dorinda Medley, who had warned de Lesseps about D'Agostino on the reality series on multiple occasions, also offered her best wishes."It's always a sad thing when a marriage doesn’t work and I hope everyone respects their privacy during this sad time,” Medley told Us exclusively the same day. "I wish them both the best.”



Meanwhile, Ramona Singer tweeted: “@CountessLuann I am so sad for you …”

