The way they were. Luann de Lesseps shared a happy photo with husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. just a month before she announced that the couple had split.

In the last photo of the couple on the reality star’s Instagram, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, and the businessman, 50, held hands and danced at Baron’s Cove hotel in Sag Harbor, New York. De Lesseps, who wore a blue sundress, was all smiles while twirling with D’Agostino. “#sundayfunday,” she captioned the June 25 photo, adding a heart and kissing face emoji.

#sundayfunday ❤️💃🏽😘 A post shared by Luann D'Agostino (@countessluann) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

However, the Bravo star announced on Twitter on Thursday, August 3, that the duo were calling it quits on their 7-month marriage. "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce,” de Lesseps tweeted. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

The pair tied the knot this past New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach, California, and the wedding recently aired on a June episode of RHONY. After the episode aired, she gushed about their romance in a Bravo blog post. "Our wedding was magical and being married to Tom is like finding home again. When he wakes up, he reaches for me. When he plays, we play together!” she wrote. "Tom makes me feel loved and whole, and I’m so grateful we found each other."

Their relationship, however, has been a point of contention between the Countess and her costars long before the couple walked down the aisle. The other women told de Lesseps prior to the wedding that there had been rumors swirling that D’Agostino was cheating. However, she chose not to heed their warnings about the Smart Source CEO, and only Dorinda Medley, who served as a bridesmaid, was invited to the nuptials.

After the wedding, rumors persisted that their marriage was struggling. Earlier this month, D’Agostino denied they were splitting and told Us Weekly that they were working through their issues. "There is a lot of love here,” he told Us. “We want it to succeed.”



Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

