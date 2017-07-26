Luke Bryan made one lucky lady’s night when he broke his no butt-grabbing rule during a meet and greet in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, July 21.

Frances Stanaway, an 88-year-old superfan who’s fighting a terminal illness, got the chance to meet the country superstar, 41, before his concert at the Sprint Center. He let the woman, who was wearing a “Shake It for Me, Luke!” T-shirt, give his tush a squeeze for a photo opp. In the snap, she has a huge smile while putting both hands on Bryan’s butt, while the singer playfully bends down and makes a silly face.

Stanaway attended the show with her son, Vincent Sokolaski, and her daughter-in-law Linda Sokolaski, through the Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care center’s Gift A Day program, which allows each resident to get a special experience.

“We’re excited for her because she used to love country so much before she went to the nursing home,” Linda told Kansas City’s KSHB. “She doesn’t get to experience it much anymore.”

Stanaway told the local station that she likes all of Bryan’s songs. When she was asked if she thinks the singer-songwriter is attractive, she exclaimed, “Oh heavens, yes!"

The “Strip It Down” crooner explained to James Corden on The Late Late Show last year that they had to instate the butt-touching ban after a few too many fans were getting a handful. “We’re doing the no touching of the butt, because there are quite a few wandering hands. I’m sitting there doing the meet and greet, and I’m like, ‘Yep, she’s got it,’” Bryan joked at the time. "Once one gets away with it… My guy that sets up my meet and greets, he has to figure the rules out, but that’s kind of the rules: No touching of the butt.”

He also told Ellen DeGeneres in September that he let people get away with it at the start of his career. “Early on in your career, you don’t want to tell your fans that they can’t interact with you, so you let them get away with kisses on the cheek and all that,” he said. “Someone will go, ‘Can I grab your butt?’ … And back then if it was a polite ask, we would oblige them. But then you got 90 others … It’s country music. We make the fans happy."

