Deadpool Crashes Child’s Birthday Party in Photos From ‘Deadpool 2’ Set (Men’s Fitness)



Bethenny Frankel Flaunts Her Bikini Body (Radar Online)



Tristan Thompson Gets Khloe Kardashian the Cutest Birthday Present (Star Magazine)



Luke Perry and Molly Ringwald Join Forces on ‘Riverdale’ Set (OK! Magazine)



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!