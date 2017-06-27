TOP 5

STORIES

Daily Roundup

Luke Perry and Molly Ringwald Join Forces on ‘Riverdale’ Set

By Us Weekly Staff
Luke Perry and Molly Ringwald get all dressed up for a wedding dream sequence scene for the hit tv show 'Riverdale' in Burnaby, BC Canada. Credit: BACKGRID

Deadpool Crashes Child’s Birthday Party in Photos From ‘Deadpool 2’ Set (Men’s Fitness)

Bethenny Frankel Flaunts Her Bikini Body (Radar Online)

Tristan Thompson Gets Khloe Kardashian the Cutest Birthday Present (Star Magazine)

Luke Perry and Molly Ringwald Join Forces on ‘Riverdale’ Set (OK! Magazine)

