Dylan and Brenda forever. Luke Perry sent his best to his former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty when he dropped by Us Weekly Video to talk about Riverdale in NYC on Thursday, March 2. Watch his sweet message to his former onscreen love in the video above.

Doherty, 45, revealed in August 2015 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She has documented her journey via social media ever since and ended her radiation treatment last month.

"We haven't spoken," Perry, 50, told Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi. "I have seen some of the stuff that you've seen. Everybody handles it in their own way and own time."

The actor and Doherty starred together on the Aaron Spelling–created drama, which aired for 10 seasons, from 1990 to 2000. Dylan and Brenda were high school sweethearts and part of one of the most memorable love triangles in TV history, thanks to Jennie Garth's Kelly Taylor.

"When it's good for Shannen, I'm sure we'll talk. She's brave, she's a fighter. She's in my heart and I think about it," Perry told Us. "Shannen has taken the opportunity to raise the awareness and let everybody know breast cancer is still a problem. I'll take this opportunity to send her my love."

Perry has joined the effort to inform others as well. Last year, he became involved with the American Cancer Society and Fight Colorectal Cancer on behalf of a close friend who is battling the disease. He was screened for colorectal cancer himself and a doctor found and removed precancerous polyps.

Back in November, Perry honored Doherty when some of the cast attended Rewind Con in Bloomingdale, Illinois. "None of us are up here today without Shannen. She's been through a lot," he said at the time. "She's a very big part of the success of this show. She taught me a lot. I'm glad she was my scene partner."

