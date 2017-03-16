If Luke Perry isn't shopping in the 90210 zip code, he might be wandering around an "As Seen on TV" aisle. After all, that's where he got his wallet. The Riverdale actor, 50, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly what he doesn't leave home without in this video version of our series "What's in My Wallet."

KEEPING TIDY

"First thing is a rubber… band. Without it, s--t just flies all over the place. Who needs that?"

KID AT HEART

"For years I carried a Cap'n Crunch wallet that came in a cereal box, and then when I was about 40, it finally fell apart, and I couldn't carry the Cap'n Crunch anymore."

ALWAYS PREPARED

"I got $61 American cash. I sometimes have Canadian money in there because I go back and forth a lot."

WORLD TRAVELER

"I have a priority pass card because I spend too much time in airports. They make it seem like it's going to be Shangri-la, but it's not. It's just some place to sit down."

SAFETY FIRST

"I have a Triple AAA card because I am a citizen of Los Angeles, and we are on the road all the time and you have to have Triple AAA."

