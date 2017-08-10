John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s 16-month-old daughter, Luna, just realized she knows someone who can tell her how to get to Sesame Street.

Teigen, 31, shared an adorable video of Luna to her Instagram account on Wednesday, August 9, in which the little one watches a video that Legend, 38, and the iconic Sesame Street characters made for her while he was on set filming.

"When John first posted this video to instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was,” Teigen wrote. "She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is.”

Michael Stewart/WireImage

In the original clip, posted to Legend’s Instagram account on December 6, 2016, the singer sits at a piano with some of the series’ most notable characters as they all say hello to Luna in unison. "One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today,” he captioned the video at the time.

In Teigen’s new video, Luna excitedly laughs, smiles and waves back to the characters as they say hello to her. When she realizes her dad is among the group, she excitedly points to the screen and says, “dada!”

Teigen recently opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about her daughter’s affection for the beloved children's show. "At this point, she just loves Elmo as a person. She has no idea that Elmo is on TV,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost said. "But John has done a couple Sesame Streets and I can’t wait for her to see. When she sees Elmo on TV with Dada, it will be a big moment.”



While the family is on the road, Teigen brings the famous characters along for the ride. "She has her colors book, her animal faces book, her Sesame Street bath time book. John and I memorized all those songs, like 'Rubber Ducky,’” Teigen told Us. "She will play the same one over and over. It's always the Elmo one."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!