Stealth mode! Oblivious to fans, Lupita Nyong’o went undercover dressed as the Pink Power Ranger at San Diego’s Comic-Con, and shared a clip of her hilarious experience on Instagram on Wednesday, July 26.

In the video, the 34-year-old actress keeps her identity hidden as she wears a mask and oversized sunglasses.

“Did you see me at Comic Con?! #SDCC2017,” the star captioned the clip of herself dancing and skipping around other attendees as Kendrick Lamar's "i" plays in the background.

Nyongo’o, who stopped to take pictures with unassuming fans, shared another video directing traffic outside the San Diego Convention Center.

The 12 Years a Slave actress attended the popular fan event to promote her upcoming Marvel film Black Panther.

In the film, Nyong’o plays Nakia, an undercover operative of the Dora Milaje, the all-female special forces of the fictional nation of Wakanda.

The Oscar winner was joined by her costars Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Andy Serkis for a panel discussion.

The cast received a standing ovation after footage from the highly-anticipated film debuted.

“MARVELED by Comic Con! #BlackPanther #ThorRagnarok @MarvelStudios,” Nyong’o captioned an Instagram photo with the cast.

Black Panther hits theaters February 16, 2018.

