Gushing over Grande! Mac Miller penned a sweet message to girlfriend Ariana Grande in honor of her 24th birthday on Monday, June 26.

Miller, 25, captioned a photo of the pop star kissing him on the cheek in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

"Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like. Thank you for loving me so good," he wrote. "I think it’s supposed to be 'so well' but I don’t care. I love you and can’t wait for all of the adventures."

The rapper has been by Grande's side since 22 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a suicide bombing following her Manchester concert on May 22. The couple returned to England and performed together during the One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4, which raised money for the victims and their families.

Mike Coppola/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

Miller and the "Side to Side" singer were first rumored to be dating when they were caught kissing during a dinner date in Encino, California, in August 2016. In March, Grande told Cosmopolitan magazine that she has "loved and adored" him since she was 19.

Grande also got a birthday shout-out from her mom, Joan Grande. "Happy Birthday to my fabulous daughter @ArianaGrande," she tweeted. "So so so proud to be your mama!! I love you!! #HappyBirthdayAriana."

