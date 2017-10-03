David X Prutting/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song had a scary good time on a date at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday, September 29.

The pair attended Instagram’s Knott’s Scary Farm celebrity night and a source tells Us Weekly they were on a double date with Seth Green and his wife, Clare Grant.

“They were spotted holding hands and being cute with each other,” the source tells Us.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the pair had fun riding rollercoasters including GhostRider and the Silver Bullet. Song could be seen holding onto Culkin’s arm and screaming during one of the amusement park rides.

Former child star Culkin, 37, and Song, 29, costar in the upcoming movie Changeland, which was written and directed by Green, who previously appeared with the Home Alone star in 2003’s Party Monster. Green and Grant also have roles in the film, along with Breckin Meyer and Wil Wheaton.

The comedy/drama is about two estranged friends who visit Thailand together.

Culkin has most recently been seen hanging out with his 19-year-old goddaughter Paris Jackson (he was close friends with her late father, Michael Jackson, and is also godfather to Paris’ siblings, Prince Michael, 20, and Prince Michael II, aka Blanket, 15). Culkin and the aspiring model got matching arm tattoos in West Hollywood in July.

He was previously married to actress Rachel Miner and dated Mila Kunis for almost nine years until their split in 2011.

Song, who played London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, was previously engaged to Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus. They broke up in 2012.

