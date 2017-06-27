An open book. Maci Bookout is discussing her "toxic" relationship and painful split from ex-fiance Ryan Edwards in her new book, I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof. In an excerpt, the Teen Mom OG star recalls why her relationship with Edwards failed.

“My most painful breakup was one where, because I had so much invested in the relationship, I convinced myself that I needed to make it work and ignored a lot of red flags,” she writes. “It was my second love, and my most toxic relationship. When it finally ended it was painful, but I also felt a sense of relief that the relationship was over.”

Bookout and Edwards were high-school sweethearts and documented the birth of their son, Bentley, as well as the downfall of their relationship on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. After welcoming their little boy in October 2008, when bookout was just 16 years old, Edwards proposed to her, but their volatile relationship ended with the now mom of three returning the ring.

“With Ryan, it took a year of being disconnected, fighting and living parallel lives before we finally split up,” she continues in the book. “We tried for a little while because we thought staying together was the right thing for Bentley (after all my parents have stayed together through all kinds of ups and downs since they were teenagers), but ultimately we realized that being happy and apart was far healthier for our son than being miserable and together.”

Today, Bookout is happily married to Taylor McKinney, with whom she shares Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 12 months.

As documented on the season 6 finale of Teen Mom OG that aired on Monday, June 26, Bookout is still navigating her tumultuous relationship with Edwards. In the season’s penultimate episode, the author sought the help of a counselor for advice on how to approach Edwards about his substance abuse issues. In the disturbing finale, Edwards appears to drive while under the influence en route to marry his now wife, Mackenzie Standifer.



“As far as I am concerned Ryan is Bentley’s father and that is more important than any issue he and I may have,” Bookout writes in her book, which was released a day after the shocking episode. “It’s not about me or how I feel anymore, it’s about Bentley.”

Edwards has since sought treatment at a rehab facility.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility,” he told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, June 26. “I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes."



If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

