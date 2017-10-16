Loud and clear! Macklemore led a sold-out crowd in a 'F--k Donald Trump!' chant during his show in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, October 14.

The chant came during his performance of the song “FDT (F--k Donald Trump Part 2),” which was released last year by YG featuring both G-Eazy and Macklemore. Vanessa Richards, a concertgoer, told Fox News that the rapper spoke about immigration and acceptance during the concert and he told the crowd: “We should be welcoming and encouraging everyone to live the American Dream.”

Richards added: “You didn’t hear any boos or anything. [It was] one of the louder parts of the show.”

The concert wasn’t the first time the 34-year-old spoke out against President Donald Trump. Shortly after the November election, he shared a photo of his daughter sleeping. “I am disappointed, shocked and shaken at my core by what has transpired tonight. I gathered around the TV with my family and loved ones, ready to celebrate history being made. My daughter had this little blue dress on," he wrote at the time. "I was ready to pop the Martinelli's and hold her, watching Hilary Clinton become the first female president of the United States of America. But...It didn't happen.”

He continued: “I will teach my daughter to love. All people, regardless of the color of their skin, gender, religious beliefs, sexual orientation or where their birth certificate says they're from. I will teach her how important it is to be an advocate for humanity. Not just the portion of humanity that benefits her. I will teach her nonviolent communication. That in the face of hatred we must love each other even harder."

Macklemore isn't the only rapper to speak out recently. Eminem shared a freestyle video at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday, October 10, which slammed Trump, 71, and his policies.

