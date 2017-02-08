Family matters! Madonna confirmed her adoption of twin girls from Malawi, adding to her brood of four, with a sweet post to Instagram on Wednesday, February 8.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” she captioned an image of herself walking hand-in-hand with the two little girls in matching blue-and-white polka dot patterned dresses. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!”



The Material Girl, 58, was rumored to have an adoption in the works late last month, which she denied in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home,” she said in the statement. “The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”



On Tuesday, February 7, Reuters reported that despite her earlier denial, the Queen of Pop had, in fact, been granted permission to adopt two more children by the African nation’s High Court.

“Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children,” Mlenga Mvula, a spokesman for Malawi’s judiciary, told Reuters Tuesday. “Within a year, she should provide us with a home survey report, which the court has ordered her to provide.”



As reported by The Associated Press, the “Living for Love” singer had previously appeared before Malawi’s High Court on January 25 to ask for permission to adopt again. (She is already the mother of son David and daughter Mercy James, both 11 and both from Malawi.) Madonna also shares daughter Lourdes, 20, with her ex Carlos Leon, and son Rocco, 16, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.



In an October 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Madonna refuted claims that she was granted special privileges to bypass laws that bar nonresidents from adopting children from Malawi, telling the talk show host that the process was a long and grueling one.

“I assure you it doesn’t matter who you are or how much money you have, nothing goes fast in Africa,” she said at the time. “There are no adoption laws in Malawi. And I was warned by my social worker that because there were no known laws in Malawi, they were more or less going to have to make them up as we went along. And she did say to me, ‘Pick Ethiopia. Go to Kenya. Don’t go to Malawi because you’re just going to get a hard time.’”



