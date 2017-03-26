Can you feel the excitement? Madonna shared an adorable video of her twin daughters receiving their first Barbie dolls via Instagram on Sunday, March 25.

In the short clip, the Material Girl’s daughters Estere and Stelle, both 4, perch atop a bed together as they each hold a Barbie doll. “What happens when you get your first Barbie Doll! 💇🏾💇🏾!” the 58-year-old singer captioned the post. “Pikachu is left in the dust! @moschino 😂💘”

The little girls sing the Finger Family song for the camera as they make their Moschino Barbie dolls dance in time to the music. (The sisters have previously performed other songs for the camera, including a rendition of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” and a makeshift coffee song.)

In February, shortly after Madonna announced her recent adoption from Malawi, a source told Us that the pop icon’s growing brood is adapting to the newest family members just fine.

“They love the twins,” the Madonna source told Us of the “Living for Love” singer’s four older children. “When Madonna said she wanted to adopt, her kids were all for it.”

Madonna is also mom to daughter Lourdes, 20, with ex Carlos Leon, Rocco, 16, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and 11-year-olds David and Mercy, who were both adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

Upon finalizing the adoption, Madonna announced the expansion of her family with a touching post to Instagram on February 8, telling fans that she was “overjoyed that they are now part of our family.”

