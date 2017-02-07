Courtesy Maggie Grace/Instagram

He put a ring on it! Maggie Grace is engaged to her boyfriend Brent Bushnell, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The Lost alum, 33, met Bushnell last year and plans to say “I do” sometime later this year, a source tells Us.

The Taken actress and Bushnell, the founder of an engineering entertainment firm called Two Bit Circus, made their Instagram debut in a sweet photo posted on her account on Tuesday, February 7. “The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman) 💫,” Grace captioned a photo with Bushnell.



She also shared a photo of her new fiancé from the Women’s March in Los Angeles on January 21 with the caption: “WHAT A MAN.💋 #StrongMenSupportStrongWomen.”

The actress was spotted trying on wedding dresses at Claire Pettibone in West Hollywood on Saturday, February 4. According to an eyewitness, Grace apologized to the employees for being late and revealed they were choosing rings in Pasadena prior to their appointment.

Congrats to the happy couple!

