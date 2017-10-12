Makeup artist Annamarie Tendler claims that Ben Affleck inappropriately touched her at a Hollywood event three years ago.

I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

“I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014,” Tendler wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, October 11, referencing Affleck’s apology the same day for groping Hilarie Burton in 2003. “He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?”

Tendler, who is married to comedian John Mulaney, added: “Like most women in these situations I didn’t say anything but I have thought a lot about what I’d say if I ever saw him again.”

As previously reported, Affleck tweeted an apology to Burton on Wednesday after the One Tree Hill alum, 35, tweeted about the 2003 incident with the Oscar winner, which occurred on Total Request Live where Burton was a host and Affleck a guest.

"I didn't forget … I was a kid," Burton wrote in response to a fan who accused Affleck of being hypocritical after he spoke out against Harvey Weinstein amid the sexual misconduct allegations against the 65-year-old producer. Burton then shared outtakes from the TRL episode, in which she addressed the incident with Affleck at the time. “He comes over and tweaks my left boob," she explained in the throwback clip.



"Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones," she captioned the video. "I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love."

Affleck also came under fire on Tuesday, October 10, when Rose McGowan alleged that Affleck knew about Weinstein’s alleged behavior.

One day later, TV host Anne-Marie Losique defended Affleck after a flirty interview between them in 2004 resurfaced. In the clip, Affleck asked about her “firm” breasts and suggested that she take her top off. Losique said on Wednesday that the tape is now being viewed completely out of context,” and that “it was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim.”

She added: “When the cameras rolled, we would start to do that game. As soon as it stopped rolling, there was none of that.”

