Despite reported behind-the-scenes drama between Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey on Dancing With the Stars, the partners are ready to step back onto the dance floor together.



“New week! VEEEEERY excited for @DancingABC new dance studio and new dance with @VanessaLachey !” the pro dancer, 37, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, October 3, after missing the show the night before due to an undisclosed personal issue. “Can’t wait to be back at the Ballroom!”

Lachey, 36, also gave a sweet shoutout to her partner, as well as pro Alan Bersten, who stepped in for Chmerkovskiy for Monday night’s show. “Thank YOU to @alanbersten and my new girl posse, the @dancingabc girls troop, @brittbenae@hayley.erbert @dance10jenna!!! This was the ULTIMATE guilty pleasure! #GirlsNight Don't forget to vote! (Link in my Bio!) 😘,” she wrote on Instagram shortly after the performance. “I can't WAIT to get started tomorrow with @maksimc on week 4! We're cookin up something special for you!”

The two have had difficulties working together, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. "There is a lot of fighting going on behind the scenes," says the insider. “Their personalities are very similar so they disagree about everything. They refuse to give into one another.”



Adds the source: “They’re playing nice for the cameras but both are miserable paired with each other."

Despite their reported tension, Lachey and Chmerkovskiy’s spouses, Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, respectively, are getting along very well. "Nick and Peta are totally fine," the source says. "Nick is awesome. He’s very laid back and sweet. Peta just goes with the flow, she’s easy."

