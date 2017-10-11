Keeping it positive! Maksim Chmerkovskiy has nothing but love for his Dancing With the Stars partner, Vanessa Lachey, following their headline-making feud. The Ukrainian hunk, 37, penned a sweet note to her in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 10.

"Everything I ever want for my partners is literally what @vanessalachey has brought to the dance floor last night. Raw, unapologetic, real emotion expressed through a beautiful dance," he wrote.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

As previously reported, the duo earned a 24 out of 30 score for their dance on Monday night, which was Chmerkovskiy's first night back since skipping the show one week earlier for a "personal issue." The night was an emotional one, as Lachey opened up about undergoing emergency surgery when her son Phoenix was born premature.

"Yesterday also marked the first time when I completely lost it right before the dance... I rarely cry but this was something different, something I’ve yet to experience watching someone else’s story," Chmerkovskiy wrote. "I’m proud of you partner! They can say what they want but you’re a star and I wouldn’t want to be on this rollercoaster with anyone but you! And we have so many more of these moments to share with each other, and everyone else who couldn’t stop their tears...#teamBabiesAndBallroom #DWTS #NeverADullMoment."

As Us Weekly revealed, Chmerkovskiy briefly sat out because of tension behind-the-scenes with Lachey, 36. "They're playing nice for the cameras but both are miserable paired with each other," a source previously told Us.



Following his DWTS absence, however, Chmerkovskiy apologized and the teammates have since moved forward. "Things are good. It's water under the bridge," second source told Us late last week.

Meanwhile, their spouses Peta Murgatroyd and Nick Lachey — who are also teamed up this season — have been getting along well.



